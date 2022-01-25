Saudi Arabia and Thailand have announced re-establishing diplomatic ties, after more than three decades of frozen relations linked to the theft of jewels from a Saudi palace.

The two countries announced in a joint statement "the full re-establishment of diplomatic relations" on Tuesday during a visit by Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to Riyadh.

"This historic step is the result of long-standing efforts at different levels to re-establish mutual confidence and friendly relations," the joint statement said on Tuesday, following a meeting between the Thai premier and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Airlines meanwhile announced that flights to Thailand would resume in May.

Whereabouts of gems unknown

Thai-born janitor Kriangkrai Techamong stole $20 million worth of precious gems in 1989 from the home of a Saudi prince, triggering a feud between the countries dubbed the "Blue Diamond Affair".