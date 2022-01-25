The United States has stepped up deliveries of weapons to Ukraine with a new batch arriving in Kiev after Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed another $200 million in aid to Ukraine.

At a ceremony for the latest shipment on Tuesday, US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien said the aid will support "Ukraine's sovereign right to self-defence."

However, "our preference is diplomacy," said Kvien amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Rostislav Zemlinsky thanked the US for the aid that supports Kiev's struggle "to restore sovereignty and independence."

The US moves are being done in tandem with actions by other NATO member governments to bolster a defensive presence in Eastern Europe.

Denmark, for example, is sending a frigate and F-16 warplanes to Lithuania; Spain is sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join NATO naval forces, and France stands ready to send troops to Romania.

'No intention' to send US troops