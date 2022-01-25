But Dick told the assembly that an investigation was warranted in this case because there is evidence that those involved knew or should have known that what they were doing was illegal.

She said not investigating would “significantly undermine the legitimacy of the law,” and there seems to be no reasonable defence for the conduct.

The gatherings are already being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, whose report, expected this week, will be crucial in determining whether Johnson can remain in power.

The Cabinet Office said Gray's investigation would continue. But it wasn't immediately clear whether Gray would have to delay the announcement of her findings because of the police investigation.

Lockdown parties

In response, Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister does not believe he has broken the law but will "cooperate fully" with the probe.

"The prime minister thinks it is entirely right for the police to investigate these matters," the spokesman said, adding that everyone would cooperate fully with the investigation.

In the latest revelation, ITV News reported late on Monday that Johnson attended a birthday party in his Downing Street office and later hosted friends at his official residence upstairs in June 2020.

His office denied that the gathering violated lockdown regulations, saying that the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outdoors, which was in line with rules at the time.

