Mali's military government has called on Denmark to "immediately" withdraw its roughly 100 recently arrived special forces troops deployed in the troubled Sahel country.

The junta, which came to power in a coup in August 2020, said in a statement on state TV and published on social media on Monday that "this deployment was undertaken without consent".

The contingent of around 90 Danish soldiers arrived in Mali to join European special forces supporting the country's anti-militant operations earlier this month, Denmark's military said at the time.

The force, whose deployment was announced in April 2021, is stationed in Menaka in eastern Mali. Its mandate was due to run until early 2023.

READ MORE: French soldier killed in Mali mortar attack

Operation Barkhane