Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announced that he is suspending his work in politics and will not run in parliamentary elections scheduled in May.

Hariri said on Monday the country does not have the chance for a positive future with Iran’s growing influence in Lebanon, internal divisions, rising sectarian sentiments and the dysfunction of the state.

"I declare that I will suspend my work in political life and I call upon my family in the Future Movement to take the same step,” Hariri said, in reference to his political group.

He held back tears as he spoke and vowed to continue to help people in need.

Hariri acknowledged he had failed to prevent Lebanon from falling into the worst economic crisis in its modern history.

He added that he did all he can to prevent civil war in Lebanon by compromising, an apparent reference to forming governments that included the powerful Hezbollah group.

Hariri’s decision came after Saudi Arabia, once his main backer and the country where the Hariri family made much of its fortune, distanced itself from the 51-year-old politician.

