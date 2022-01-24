Saudi Arabia has said three people were injured in a ballistic missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A missile struck a number of workshops in the southern Jazan region, Mohammad al-Hammadi, a spokesman for the Saudi Civil Defence, said on Monday in statements cited by the state news agency SPA.

Two Sudanese and Bengali residents were injured in the attack, he said.

Meanwhile, Saudi air defence intercepted another missile fired by Houthi rebels towards the southern Asir province, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement.

Material damage was reported in the attack.

Targeting Abu Dhabi

Earlier on Monday, the United Arab Emirates has intercepted two ballistic missiles that it said was fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting capital Abu Dhabi, state-run news agency reported.

"The remnants of the intercepted ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around Abu Dhabi," the WAM news agency reported.

The Emirates "is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks," WAM quoted the UAE Defence Ministry as saying.

Videos posted to social media show the sky over the capital light up before dawn on Monday, with points of light looking like interceptor missiles in the sky.

The videos corresponded to known features of Abu Dhabi. The missile fire disrupted traffic into Abu Dhabi International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Etihad, for about an hour after the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.