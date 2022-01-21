More than 100 people have been killed or wounded in an air strike on a Yemeni prison, rescuers have said after a night of deadly bombing underlined a dramatic escalation in violence.

Basheer Omar, spokesperson for the International Committee for the Red Cross in Yemen, said numbers were still rising following the attack on Friday in Saada, home city of the Houthi rebel movement.

"There are more than 100 killed and injured ... the numbers are going up," he said, citing figures at two Saada hospitals supported by the ICRC.

Taha Al Motawakel, health minister in the Houthi government, which controls the country's north, told The Associated Press in the capital, Sanaa, that at least 70 detainees were killed at the prison.

Further south in Hudaida, rebel video showed bodies in the rubble and dazed survivors after an air attack by the Saudi Arabia-led pro-government coalition took out a telecommunications hub.

Yemen suffered a nationwide internet blackout, a web monitor said.

READ MORE:Internet down in Yemen after Saudi-led air strike on telecom building

Many missing

Saada's hospital has received about 200 people wounded in the prison attack and "they are so overwhelmed that they cannot take any more patients", said Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF.

"There are many bodies still at the scene of the air strike, many missing people," said Ahmed Mahat, MSF head of mission in Yemen.

"It is impossible to know how many people have been killed. It seems to have been a horrific act of violence."

The strikes come five days after the Houthis claimed a drone-and-missile attack on the United Arab Emirates that killed three people and prompted warnings of reprisals.

The United Nations Security Council condemned Houthi attacks ahead of its emergency session on Friday at UAE request.