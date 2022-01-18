Israeli police have backed down from attempts to illegally displace Palestinians from their home in an occupied Jerusalem flashpoint district, the family said.

Family members had threatened self-immolation in response to their displacement attempts, triggering a standoff.

The Salhiya family has been facing the threat of expulsion from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem since 2017, when the land where their home sits was allocated for school construction.

Anger in Sheikh Jarrah where families battled expulsion orders fuelled an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian factions in besieged Gaza last year.

When police arrived to carry out the eviction order on Monday, Salhiya family members went up to the building's roof with gas canisters, threatening to set the contents and themselves alight if they were forced out of their home.

An hours-long standoff ensued, during which a delegation of European diplomats visited the site. Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, head of the European Union's mission to the occupied West Bank and Gaza, told AFP news agency on Monday that "in occupied territory, evictions are a violation of international humanitarian law".

By Tuesday, police sent for the displacement of Palestinians had already been removed but children of the Salhiya family remained on the roof with the gas canisters, their father Mahmud told AFP.

According to him, no agreement or understandings had been reached, but lawyers for the family filed a petition to the supreme court on Tuesday to cancel the expulsion order.

Hundreds facing expulsion

Dozens of supporters were meanwhile camped out in small bonfire vigils in the vicinity of the home, an AFP reporter said.