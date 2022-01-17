A Palestinian has threatened to set himself and his family on fire in protest of an Israeli eviction order.

“We will not leave here, either we die or we live," a fuming Mahmoud shouted as he carried a container of gasoline on Monday.

"The (Israeli) municipality wants to remove a family from their home in order to set up schools. Who are the schools for? Schools for them, for the Jews," he explained.

"Whoever approaches, I will burn the house which is full of gas pipes, and I will bomb the house with whoever inside," he warned.

Some young men who were among the family's friends poured gasoline on the roof of the house.

Israeli municipal authorities issued an order to expel Mahmoud al-Salihiya and his family from their house and a plant nursery in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood to build a school in their place.

