Powerful explosions have been heard in western Iran, according to local media.

Iran International TV reported on Sunday that loud blasts were heard in the cities of Hanedan, Kermanshah, Kamyaran and Javanrud in western Iran.

The nature of the explosions remained unclear, but the Sabreen News Agency, which is close to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, said the sound of the blasts was the result of an air defence drill.

Interior ministry official Majid Mirahmadi told state news agency IRNA the loud blasts that caused panic among some residents were the result of thunderstorms.

"After liaising with the relevant security and military agencies, it was determined that the sounds were caused by thunder and lightning and no special incident occurred," said Mirahmadi.

Lightning