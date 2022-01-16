WORLD
Explosions heard in western Iran cause panic among residents
The sound of powerful explosions has been heard in the cities of Hanedan, Kermanshah, Kamyaran and Javanrud in western Iran.
Last month, a loud explosion was heard near the Natanz nuclear facility, but Iranian officials said that the blast was caused by a test of an air defence system. / Reuters
January 16, 2022

Powerful explosions have been heard in western Iran, according to local media.

Iran International TV reported on Sunday that loud blasts were heard in the cities of Hanedan, Kermanshah, Kamyaran and Javanrud in western Iran.

The nature of the explosions remained unclear, but the Sabreen News Agency, which is close to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, said the sound of the blasts was the result of an air defence drill.

Interior ministry official Majid Mirahmadi told state news agency IRNA the loud blasts that caused panic among some residents were the result of thunderstorms.

"After liaising with the relevant security and military agencies, it was determined that the sounds were caused by thunder and lightning and no special incident occurred," said Mirahmadi.

Earlier, the governor of the western town of Asadabad had ruled out the possibility of thunderstorms as the source of reported loud blasts heard in several Iranian cities and towns.

Last month, a loud explosion was heard near the Natanz nuclear facility, but Iranian officials said that the blast was caused by a test of an air defence system.

After several similar incidents in recent months, authorities said that the Iranian military was holding unannounced air defence drills amid rising tensions over Iran's nuclear programme with Israel and the United States.

"The intensity of the sound in some places was such that doors and windows of houses shook and people left their houses," the Rokna news website said on its Telegram channel.

