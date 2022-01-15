Twitter has blocked an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after it carried an animated video depicting the assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed confirmed to FOX Business that it permanently banned the account on Saturday for violating its "ban evasion policy."

The video has also been posted on Khamenei’s official website on Friday, where it is described as the “winning animation from the people in the "Hero" contest conducted by Khamenei.ir on the topic of revenge on Trump, (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and the murderers of Genenral #Soleimani.”

It was tweeted from the Persian-language account with the text: “Revenge is definite.”

The video shows a golfer resembling Trump being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course.

