A US appeals court put the federal government's prosecution of Turkish state lender Halkbank for allegedly helping Iran evade American sanctions on hold while the bank appeals to the US Supreme Court.

Friday's order from the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan allows Halkbank to appeal without having to defend against the criminal case at the same time. It expressed no view on the merit of an appeal.

The US Department of Justice had opposed a delay, saying Halkbank's "meritless" claims neither raised "substantial" questions nor overcame the public interest in a speedy trial.

Halkbank has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy over its alleged use of money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions.

The US Attorney's Office in Manhattan and US-based lawyers for Halkbank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.