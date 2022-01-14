A fire has erupted in Kuwait during maintenance work at a major oil refinery, killing two workers and critically injuring five others.

Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday that the fire killed two Asian contract workers.

Their bodies were discovered on site.

This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al Ahmadi oil refinery in as little as three months.

In October, the state-owned oil company reported a fire had erupted at the facility, with some workers suffering from smoke inhalation and others being treated for light burns.

Five in critical condition