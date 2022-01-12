WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO, Russia cite differences on Ukraine crisis as talks end inconclusively
The West defends NATO's "open-door policy" towards potential future members, while Moscow is demanding a cast-iron guarantee that the alliance will not expand further towards its territory.
NATO, Russia cite differences on Ukraine crisis as talks end inconclusively
Russia denies that its massive troop build-up around already partially occupied Ukraine is a threat. / Reuters
January 12, 2022

The NATO allies have warned Russia that they would not compromise on the alliance's right to defend its eastern members to avoid further conflict in Ukraine.

However, the alliance invited Moscow to further talks on calming security concerns.

"There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues," alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg's statement came after talks with Russian envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said that it would be impossible for the 30 NATO members to agree to Moscow's core demands for a new security order in Europe, and in particular added that Russia would have no veto on Ukraine's right to eventually join the alliance.

President Vladimir Putin's government has issued a series of demands for the West to rule out accepting new members like Ukraine, Georgia or Finland on its eastern flanks and demanded limits on allied deployments in former Soviet allies that joined NATO after the Cold War.

Stoltenberg said it was "positive" that the two sides had been able to sit down together to discuss arms control and "many other issues to prevent a new armed conflict."

Stoltenberg warned, however, that Russia would have no veto over any bid by Ukraine to join NATO and called for a "de-escalation" in Russia's military build-up on its neighbour's border.

READ MORE: Ukrainian soldier killed as Russia, NATO hold high-stakes talks

READ MORE: Russia, US agree to further talks on Ukraine with no major breakthrough

Recommended

'Moment of truth' 

Russia's diplomatic mission to the alliance was withdrawn in October last year after eight of its staff were expelled on allegations of espionage.

But the former ambassador - now a deputy foreign minister - Alexander Grushko was back to confront Stoltenberg and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, having earlier this week described the meeting as a "moment of truth".

After the meeting, Sherman tweeted: "In today's NATO-Russia Council, I reaffirmed the fundamental principles of the international system and of European security: Every country has the sovereign right to choose its own path."

Russia denies that its massive troop build-up around already partially occupied Ukraine is a threat, but the deployment has forced Washington to engage with Moscow to head off fears of an all-out military confrontation.

READ MORE:EU allies coordinate stance with US ahead of NATO-Russia talks

READ MORE:US keeping European allies in loop on talks with Russia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China