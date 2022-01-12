The man who received the first pig heart transplant continues to recover, four days after the experimental surgery, hospital authorities have said.

Since the transplant, David Bennett has been connected to a heart-lung machine to support his new heart.

He was taken off the machine on Tuesday, according to Deborah Kotz, a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

"It's still day to day and will be for the next few weeks," Kotz said in an email.

Bennett, 57, received the highly experimental transplant last Friday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors gave him the genetically modified pig heart as a last-ditch effort to save his life.

Bennett's condition — heart failure and an irregular heartbeat — made him ineligible for a human heart transplant or a heart pump, doctors said.