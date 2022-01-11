The United States and its European allies have coordinated their stance ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kiev demanded an international summit.

Envoys from Washington and Moscow held inconclusive talks on Monday in Geneva on how to avert confrontation after Moscow deployed forces near Ukraine and demanded wide-ranging security concessions.

On Wednesday, NATO will renew suspended contacts with Moscow at a round of talks between senior diplomats from Russia and allied member states at their Brussels headquarters.

The US hopes the diplomacy will head off what it sees as Russia's implied threat to launch a new military incursion into Ukraine — without giving much ground on Russia's demands.

"It's too early to tell whether the Russians are serious about the path to diplomacy or not, or if they're prepared to negotiate seriously — we are," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

US President Joe Biden's spokeswoman insisted: "NATO's relationship with Ukraine is a matter only for Ukraine and the 30 NATO allies, not for other countries to determine."

But Washington's European allies are keen not to be sidelined, as President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin seeks to roll back what it sees as the West's post-Cold War encroachment on its turf.

READ MORE:US keeping European allies in loop on talks with Russia

Kiev hails West's support against 'Russian ultimatums'

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday reiterated his demand that France and Germany join a new international summit between Moscow and Kiev to end the conflict.

But his spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov also welcomed "the intent and efforts of the United States and Russia, and NATO and Russia to reduce tensions and resolve all mutual issues at the negotiating table."

"We trust our partners and their statements that no decision on the fate of Ukraine will be taken behind our back," he said, in a video statement.

In a phone call to his US counterpart, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said "unity and coherence of positions" was key against what he described as "Russian ultimatums".

READ MORE: Russia, US agree to further talks on Ukraine with no major breakthrough

'Unwavering support'

As the Ukrainian leader pressed for a revival of Paris and Berlin's role, US negotiator Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was at NATO headquarters to brief European allies.

She brought NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg up to date on her Geneva talks with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and then met NATO ambassadors.

"The United States is committed to working in lockstep with our allies and partners to urge de-escalation and respond to the security crisis caused by Russia," she tweeted.