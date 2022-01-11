Azerbaijan has said one of its soldiers was killed by Armenian forces, in the latest skirmish in a volatile border region following a 2020 war between the ex-Soviet rivals.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday the soldier died as a result of a "provocation" by Armenian troops and that "all responsibility for tension lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia".

Armenia said later on Tuesday that three of its soldiers had been injured after Azerbaijan deployed drones and artillery against its troops in a region on the country's eastern border.

The Kalbajar district was one of several areas Armenia ceded to Azerbaijan as part of a ceasefire agreement that was brokered by Moscow.

Throwing accusations