WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijani soldier killed in fresh skirmish with Armenia
Azerbaijan says its forces have "suppressed" the enemy following the incident in the Kalbajar area on the border.
Azerbaijani soldier killed in fresh skirmish with Armenia
The Kalbajar district was one of several areas Armenia ceded to Azerbaijan as part of a ceasefire agreement that was brokered by Moscow. / AA
January 11, 2022

Azerbaijan has said one of its soldiers was killed by Armenian forces, in the latest skirmish in a volatile border region following a 2020 war between the ex-Soviet rivals.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday the soldier died as a result of a "provocation" by Armenian troops and that "all responsibility for tension lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia".

Armenia said later on Tuesday that three of its soldiers had been injured after Azerbaijan deployed drones and artillery against its troops in a region on the country's eastern border.

The Kalbajar district was one of several areas Armenia ceded to Azerbaijan as part of a ceasefire agreement that was brokered by Moscow.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan: Armenian forces killed, injured soldiers in border attack

Throwing accusations

Recommended

The death follows claims from Armenian-supported separatists in Karabakh earlier this week that Azerbaijani forces opened fire in a village in the region, damaging a car parked near a school.

Defence officials in Karabakh said Russian peacekeepers deployed to the disputed mountainous region had been alerted to the firing, which Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry denied had taken place.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and the ensuing war claimed around 30,000 lives. The conflict remained largely frozen until the 2020 Karabakh war.

The two Caucasus countries clashed in late 2020 for control of the Armenian-occupied Karabakh region, leaving more than 6,000 dead in a matter of weeks. 

During the faceoff, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan hands over 10 more Armenian prisoners of war

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China