WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death and injuries as bomb blast hits Philippines bus
A five-year-old child was killed and six others wounded after a bomb ripped through a public bus on a highway near Cotabato City on Mindanao island.
Death and injuries as bomb blast hits Philippines bus
The wounded included a five-month-old baby and a three-year-old child. / AFP
January 11, 2022

A child has been killed and six others wounded after a bomb exploded on a public bus in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines, authorities have said, but no group has claimed responsibility.

Police on Tuesday said the explosion happened as the bus was travelling along a highway near Cotabato City on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to extremist militants.

The bomb was "inside the bus, at the end part ... where there were a lot of people sitting," said Chief Master Sergeant Randy Hampac, police spokesperson in Aleosan town.

A five-year-old boy died, while six others were wounded in the blast that shattered the back windows, Hampac said.

READ MORE: Brawl in Philippine prison leaves casualties

The wounded included a five-month-old baby and a three-year-old child.

A police report said one of the victims saw a male passenger leave "baggage" on the bus when he disembarked and it later exploded.

'It's the first time'

Recommended

"It was the first time for this to happen in our town," Hampac said.

"There were incidents of bombing of cell towers in previous years but this incident of an explosion in a bus, it's the first time."

Regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel John Baldomar said no group had admitted carrying out the "presumed attack".

Militant attacks on buses, Catholic churches and public markets have been a feature of decades-long unrest in the region.

READ MORE:Haiti prison breakout leaves dozens dead and hundreds escaped

In May 2017, hundreds of pro-Daesh foreign and local gunmen seized Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city.

The Philippine military wrested back the ruined city after a five-month battle that claimed more than a thousand lives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China