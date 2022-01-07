EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said that negotiations to resolve tensions between Russia and Ukraine must involve Europe.

"One thing is clear: no solution without Europe. Whatever the solution, Europe has to be involved," von der Leyen told a press conference in Paris on Friday.

She added that the European Union was "very present" in Ukraine, with financial aid totalling 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), as well as highly dependent on its position as a transit hub for gas imports from Russia.

The EU chief's call came ahead of crunch security talks between the United States and Russia next week.

