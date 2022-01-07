WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU: Europe must be involved in talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine standoff
EU Commission chief's call came ahead of crunch security talks between the United States and Russia next week.
EU: Europe must be involved in talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine standoff
Ukraine has scrambled to shore up support from Western allies in recent weeks, accusing Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders. / Reuters
January 7, 2022

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said that negotiations to resolve tensions between Russia and Ukraine must involve Europe.

"One thing is clear: no solution without Europe. Whatever the solution, Europe has to be involved," von der Leyen told a press conference in Paris on Friday.

She added that the European Union was "very present" in Ukraine, with financial aid totalling 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), as well as highly dependent on its position as a transit hub for gas imports from Russia.

The EU chief's call came ahead of crunch security talks between the United States and Russia next week.

READ MORE: Britain plans sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

Recommended

French support

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking alongside von der Leyen, stressed that US-Russia talks were a positive development, but said they would not affect "European security architecture" which was "up to us to build."

"The coordination between the Europeans and Americans is exemplary on the matter," he said, while also calling for the European Union to hold its own talks with Moscow.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border, the administration of US President Joe Biden has accepted talks in Geneva next Monday with Moscow, which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion.

READ MORE: EU's top diplomat visits frontlines in east Ukraine to show solidarity

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China