Turkiye's global technology brand TOGG has announced its arrival at the international stage as it unveiled its indigenous all-electric car at the world's largest Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the western US city of Las Vegas.

TOGG presented the new "Transition Concept Smart Device" – an electric fastback – at CES 2022 on Wednesday that the company officials said can be integrated with smart cities around the world.

TOGG is positioned at a geographical crossroad where East and West, mind and emotions are met, company CEO Gurcan Karakas said.

"We create mobility solutions that focus on user and data in the new world where the automobile industry is rapidly turning into a mobile ecosystem," Karakas added.

TOGG aims to differentiate itself from other global competitors by creating the "Use Case Mobility" concept which includes "Data-Based Business Models", "New Mobility Services", "Smart Life", and "Smart Charging".

'User-oriented' products

Karakas said the phone industry has changed towards user expectations and today it is the automobile industry.

"In the near future, more agile, creative, collaborative, user-oriented organisations, not the big ones, will be successful," he added.

Turkiye's first domestically made car's "smart" concept can be integrated with smart cities around the world that presents the vehicle more than a car.

The company aims to produce one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030.

Its first car in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 following the completion of homologation tests.