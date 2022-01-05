The European Union's top diplomat has visited the frontline of Ukraine's war with Russian-backed forces, in what Kiev welcomed as a show of solidarity against the threat of a major new military confrontation with Moscow.

Josep Borrell flew by helicopter to the easterly Luhansk region on Wednesday, the first EU High Representative to do so since the outbreak of the conflict in 2014, as part of a Western diplomatic push in support of Ukraine.

"A very timely visit against the background of Russian blackmail, escalation and threats," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement while accompanying Borrell.

"Ukraine has the support of the European Union in countering Russian aggression. In fact, this support is the strongest since 2014."

Borrell was meeting soldiers and civilians in the east before flying back to Kiev, where he was expected to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

"With Russia's increased military build-up, I am here to show EU support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to support sustained reform efforts that are key for resilience," Borrell tweeted.

READ MORE: Russia issues tough security demands for US, NATO amid Ukraine tensions