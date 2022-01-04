Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters who had gathered outside the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Thousands rallied across Sudan on Tuesday, chanting slogans against the military who led an October 25 coup which derailed a transition to civilian rule.

The protests came two days after Sudan's civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned.

Images posted online show young protesters singing, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags.

There were similar demonstrations in other cities, including the eastern city of Port Sudan.

Ahead of the protests, authorities closed major roads and streets in Khartoum and Omdurman, according to activists, tactics that have been employed in the past two months to prevent demonstrators from reaching government buildings.

Since the coup, nearly 60 protesters have been killed and hundreds of others injured in a heavy security crackdown, according to a Sudanese medical group.

The protests have been called by the Sudanese Professionals' Association and the Resistance Committees, which were the backbone of the uprising against Omar al Bashir.

READ MORE: What's next for Sudan after civilian leader Hamdok's resignation?

Hamdok's resignation