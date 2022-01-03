British actress Emma Watson has voiced solidarity with pro-Palestinian activism on social media, eliciting backlash from current and former Israeli officials and praise from pro-Palestine social media users.

The actress, who is known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, reposted a May post from the Bad Activist Collective on Instagram on Sunday that depicts pro-Palestine activists marching with the words "Solidarity is a verb" prominently displayed on the image.

Watson accompanied the post with a quote from British-Australian scholar Sara Ahmed, which said "Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future."

"Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground," the quote added.

Watson accused of being 'anti-Semite'