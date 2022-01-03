A winter storm has unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic, forcing federal offices and schools to close, grounding airplanes and knocking out power for thousands of people.

Forecasts called for 12-25 cm of snow and winds up to 64 km per hour in the region's first blizzard of the season, according to the National Weather Service on Monday.

Severe weather warnings were issued from the Carolinas to New Jersey.

"This is not a very typical setup for us, especially this time of year for us," said Austin Mansfield, a weather service meteorologist in Virginia.

"When we are talking highly populated areas, increasing accumulation of snow becomes problematic."

Federal offices, schools closed

The inclement weather forced federal government offices to close in Washington, while dozens of schools across the region cancelled or delayed the start of school.

The heavy snow accumulated on roadways and power lines, causing treacherous travel conditions and leaving homes and businesses without electricity.

Some 770,000 electric company customers were without power in Virginia, Maryland, the Carolinas and Georgia, Poweroutages.us reported.

As of midday, 2,400 flights had been cancelled and 2,900 had been delayed in the United States, Flightaware.com showed.

Reagan National Airport just outside Washington was under a ground stop as of 12:30 pm EST (1730 GMT), while Baltimore/Washington International Airport posted photos on Twitter of snowplows, snowblowers and salt trucks clearing snow from runways.

Airports across the region warned travelers to check the status of their flight with their airline before heading to the airport.

