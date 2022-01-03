Top oil-producing countries have picked Kuwaiti's Haitham al Ghais as the next secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC said in a statement on Monday that Ghais was appointed by acclamation and will take up his three-year post on August 1.

He will replace Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, who took over the helm of the organisation in 2016 and led it for two terms.

It was during Barkindo's tenure that the grouping drastically slashed oil output in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets.

Ghais, who was Kuwait's OPEC governor from 2017 to June 2021, serves as a deputy managing director of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

His decades of experience in the industry include stints in Beijing and London for the state oil corporation.

