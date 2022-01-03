Iran said it has detected a new "realism" on the part of Western countries, ahead of further negotiations in Vienna aimed at rescuing an accord on its nuclear programme.

Speaking at a briefing in Tehran, ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday this round of discussions will be more "in-depth" towards reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"We sense a retreat, or rather realism from the Western parties in the Vienna negotiations, that there can be no demands beyond the nuclear accord," Khatibzadeh told reporters.

However, "it is too early to judge if the United States and the three European countries have drawn up a real agenda to commit to lifting sanctions," he said.

"Today is the time for the opposing parties to show their commitment and show that we can progress in the area of lifting sanctions, of guarantees and verification, on which we have made little progress," the spokesman said.

He also confirmed Iran has been exchanging views and proposals with the US unofficially and through the other negotiating parties.

US pursuing diplomacy