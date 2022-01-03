Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed revenge against Donald Trump unless the former US president is tried over the killing of Qasem Soleimani.

A massive memorial was held in Tehran on Monday for Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Trump, as the "main aggressor and murderer", must be “prosecuted and executed.”

"The aggressor and the main assassin, the then president of the United States, must face justice and retribution," said Raisi, addressing Tehran's largest prayer hall.

He said Trump must be punished alongside former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo "and other criminals".

"If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah," Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.

READ MORE: Thousands rally in Iraq on anniversary of Iran general Soleimani's death

Escalating regional tensions

In the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, a ceremony was also held on Monday to commemorate the second anniversary of the killings.

Later on the same day, the leader of Lebanon's Iranian backed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, was also due to speak.