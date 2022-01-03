Two armed drones have been shot down as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting US forces near Baghdad's international airport.

Iraqi security sources said on Monday that nobody was hurt in the attack that came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Commenting on the attack, an official of the US-led international military coalition said the base's defence system had engaged "two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident".

"This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport," the coalition official said in a brief statement.

Footage provided by the coalition official showed debris of two fixed-wing drones destroyed in the attack, with writing clearly visible on the wing of one drone reading "Soleimani's revenge".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar incidents in the past.

"The Iraqis have opened an investigation," the coalition source said.

