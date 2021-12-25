Iran has no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent if nuclear talks in Vienna fail, the head of the country's atomic agency said.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran director Mohammad Eslami said on Saturday the enrichment levels were related to the needs of the country, in remarks published by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

"Our targets related to enriching uranium are meeting our industrial and production needs... and those of our people," he was quoted as saying.

Asked whether Iran plans to enrich beyond 60 percent purity if the talks fail, he said "No".

Eslami also said Iran's nuclear activities comply with the regulations of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.

However, the IAEA recently expressed concerns over Iran's stockpile of highly-enriched uranium.

Nuclear talks