A Palestinian woman has been run over and killed by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank.

The attack took place on Friday on a road between the settlements of Ofra and Shilo in the occupied West Bank.

An unidentified settler rammed a car into 60-year-old Ghadeer Fuqaha, a resident of Sinjil, a town located north of Ramallah.

The settler fled the scene and is yet to be apprehended.

Fuqaha was critically wounded and succumbed to her injuries soon after the attack.

The Israeli Army Radio also confirmed her death but did not disclose any details of the attack.

Increasing settler violence