At least eleven migrants have died after their boat was wrecked on an islet north of the Greek island of Antikythera, as scores of others, including dozens of children, were rescued.

The boat carrying migrants ran aground on the rocky islet some 235 kilometres south of Athens on Thursday evening, the Greek coastguard said.

“We are extremely saddened at reports that at least seven people lost their lives in a shipwreck north of Antikythera,” the Greek office of the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, tweeted.

Afterward the tweet, divers helped recover four more bodies.

Search and rescue operation continues while those rescued include 27 children, 11 women and 52 men.

The coast guard released a video of the rescue operation. It showed people being put into life rafts and transferred to a patrol boat. The survivors were being brought to the port of Piraeus, near Athens.

'Perilous voyages in search of safety'