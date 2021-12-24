Michel Rizk and his wife, Sabah Mikhael Tayyar, had always lived a modest life.

Michel served in the Lebanese Army for over 28 years, and brought home a salary of 2.7 million Lebanese pounds monthly, or what used to be the equivalent of $1,800.

They couldn’t afford to partake in Lebanon’s famed nightlife or go designer shopping, but gave their kids — now aged 21, 20, and 14 — good education and believed in the value of an honest living.

Like many Christians in the densely-populated Beirut suburb of Burj Hammoud, Christmas was a time for community, celebration, and small gifts.

This year, that’s all changed.

“Where can we get joy from? My wife is sick, there is no medication. Even if people come over to say merry Christmas, I don’t have the money to give them (even) a small box of chocolates,” says Michael, who is now 49 years old.

Blocks away, May Naser, 48, and her daughter Katherine, 14, tell a similar story.

“Before [the crisis], we’d get gifts, put on the tree. When you enter the house, you’d feel it’s Christmas,” says Katherine.

“But now I can’t even afford to get my daughter a birthday cake, let alone fill a Christmas table,” her mother adds.

A Christmas like no other

The two families are among the millions of victims of Lebanon’s multi-headed crisis, now in its third excruciating year.

In late 2019, shortly after then Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in light of popular anti-government protests, the local currency, which had held steady to the dollar at a rate of 1,500 for thirty years, began to tailspin—first to 3,000, then to 10,000, and then to, at the time of publication, to a whopping 27,000 Lebanese lira to the dollar. Depositors have never been able to take their money out of the bank in dollars, eliminating the option for most Lebanese to rely on savings to weather the storm, move abroad, or retire.

The Lebanese lira’s free-fall coupled with Covid-induced revenue loss, forced many businesses to down their shutters, and, by extension, cut down on employees. The UN estimates that in the first year of the crisis alone, more than 30 percent of Lebanese lost their jobs, a major factor in the current poverty rate, now standing at 82 percent.

But the picture is not particularly bright for those who were lucky enough to retain employment: minimum wage in the country stands at 675,000 pounds a month, now worth 24 dollars. The average salary is around 50 dollars.

Michel, who retired as a First Adjutant in 2019, receives just under the equivalent of 70 dollars in pension every month, his condition exacerbated not only by the devaluation of the lira, but also a 30 percent pension cut.

It’s nowhere near enough to meet the needs of his family, particularly as Sabah is suffering from breast cancer.

When she was diagnosed in 2020, neither the family nor the military hospital could afford the treatment, so she went without necessary medication. During a recent screening, doctors discovered the cancer has spread into her chest and throat.

“Logically speaking, delaying the treatment allowed the cancer to spread,” Sabah says, her face illuminated by candlelight.

Despite the advancement of her cancer, financial circumstances have only worsened, and she has stopped buying even her inhaler, which now costs more than half of her husband’s pension.