TÜRKİYE
Turkiye, Armenia resume flights as normalisation looms
Turkiye and Armenia agree to discuss steps to normalise relations appointing special envoys and resuming flights.
Turkish officials believe normalisation between Turkiye and Armenia will serve the broader security and stability in the region. / AA
December 24, 2021

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Turkiye and Armania will restart charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. 

This step comes days after initiatives by Turkiye and Armenia to start discussing steps to normalise relations appointing special envoys to start discussions. 

“The return to a 'normalisation' process between Turkiye and Armenia will begin with a more modest and practical set of objectives: establishing diplomatic relations and reopening the closed border,” Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Centre, an independent think tank in Yerevan told Middle East Eye.

He said, “Normalisation represents a first step, and does not offer or seek reconciliation or rapprochement."

Giragosian added both sides have already taken the first step by naming envoys and starting charter flights between the two countries, which they did earlier this month. 

Step-by-step

Encouraged by Prime Minister Pashinyan's reelection, Turkish officials aim to normalise with Yerevan in a step-by-step programme that would open borders and establish complete full relations

Turkish officials believe normalisation between Turkiye and Armenia will serve the broader security and stability in the region.

Officials say there are more reasons to normalise relations with Armenia than not, and believe Russia - which has substantial commercial and political interests in Yerevan - won't hinder the process.

“A return to diplomatic engagement between Turkiye and Armenia offers a rare success in Turkish foreign policy and a positive development after months of political instability and economic crisis in Turkiye,” Giragosian said.

“This return to normalisation with Armenia is also a component of a more ambitious Turkish effort of rapprochement with Israel, the UAE and others.” 

Armenia and Turkiye signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 to restore ties and open their shared border after decades, but the deal was never ratified and ties have remained tense.

SOURCE:TRT World
