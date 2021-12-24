Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Turkiye and Armania will restart charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan.

This step comes days after initiatives by Turkiye and Armenia to start discussing steps to normalise relations appointing special envoys to start discussions.

“The return to a 'normalisation' process between Turkiye and Armenia will begin with a more modest and practical set of objectives: establishing diplomatic relations and reopening the closed border,” Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Centre, an independent think tank in Yerevan told Middle East Eye.

He said, “Normalisation represents a first step, and does not offer or seek reconciliation or rapprochement."

Giragosian added both sides have already taken the first step by naming envoys and starting charter flights between the two countries, which they did earlier this month.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey may open borders if Armenia takes positive steps for peace

Step-by-step

Encouraged by Prime Minister Pashinyan's reelection, Turkish officials aim to normalise with Yerevan in a step-by-step programme that would open borders and establish complete full relations