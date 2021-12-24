At least 37 people have died, over 70 were injured after a fire broke out on a passenger ferry in the Sugandha River in Bangladesh.

Rescue operations are still ongoing after the fire broke out early Friday morning.

Local sources said the number of dead and injured may rise as many passengers jumped into the river after the fire spread throughout the Ovijan-10 commuter ferry, which is locally called a launch.

Khalilur Rahman, officer in charge at the Jhalakathi police station, told reporters that there were more than 500 passengers inside the ferry headed to the southern district of Barguna and the ferry started its journey from Dhaka's Sadarghat Launch Terminal Thursday evening.