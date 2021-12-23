Human Rights Watch has warned that Tunisian authorities are using "repressive" laws to snuff out criticism of President Kais Saied.

"Tunisian authorities are prosecuting citizens in both military and civilian courts and jailing them for public criticism of (Saied) and other officials," it said on Thursday.

"Using repressive laws enacted prior to the Tunisian revolution, prosecutors are going after those who criticise Saied."

Saied on July 25 sacked the government, suspended parliament and lifted MPs' immunity, later moving to rule by decree.

Tunisia was the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolts a decade ago, and Saied's actions came after years of political turmoil and an economic slump exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

While some Tunisians welcomed his moves against a corrupt political system, others have called it a coup and warned of a return to authoritarianism.

'Danger to freedom of the press'