US has said it believes there is an "urgent" humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with winter approaching and is working with UN bodies to find ways to get aid and liquidity into the Afghan economy.

In a regular press briefing on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price also called on regional and nearby countries to do more to help the situation in Afghanistan.

He declined to name which countries he was talking about.

More than 40 House Democrats have called on the treasury secretary to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank reserves to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

The US froze more than $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets after the country's Western-backed government collapsed and the Taliban took over.

The Democratic House members said the collapse of the Afghan currency would only lead to further humanitarian collapse.

The UN warns that one million children are at risk of death due to malnutrition. But the appeal faces stiff opposition from Republicans as well as significant legal hurdles.

READ MORE:OIC meeting in Pakistan seeks world support for Afghanistan

READ MORE: Afghan women seek rights, unfreezing of funds as starvation risk grows

Muslim nations promise help in OIC meet

It comes a day after Muslim nations resolved to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets in a bid to tackle a growing humanitarian crisis.