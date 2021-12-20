The World Economic Forum again delays its annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year's event, said on Monday the previously planned January 17-21 gathering in the alpine town will now take place in “early summer” – without giving specifics.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting,”the Geneva-based WEF said on its website.

“Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels,” it added.

The decision comes as some countries in Europe impose new restrictions or face tough choices about what to do about rising numbers of Covid-19 infections tied to omicron.

Switzerland is tightening pandemic curbs while not opting, for now, to enforce a stricter limited lockdown.

Digital meeting