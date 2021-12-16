President Joe Biden has warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will "start to spread much more rapidly" in the United States and urged Americans to get vaccinated or boosted.

"The only real protection is to get your shot," he said on Thursday, predicting "a winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated.

Biden brought reporters in at the end of a meeting on the pandemic to send a message directly to Americans.

He stressed the importance of vaccinated people getting a booster and of those who have yet to be vaccinated receiving their first shot.

Shortly before, deputy White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had suggested the administration did not intend to take specific restrictive measures for the moment and to focus instead on vaccination.

"The tools that we have, we know are working," she said, adding, "We're just going to continue pushing forward... to get Americans vaccinated and boosted."

