Dozens of women have protested in Afghanistan's capital, demanding the right to education, jobs, political representation, and unfreezing of billions of dollars in aid and assets.

Although public protests are effectively banned by the Taliban, authorities gave permission for Thursday's march, held in biting cold after the first snowfall of winter in Kabul.

"Food, careers and freedom," participants chanted, while others held placards demanding women get political posts.

Some protesters carried banners echoing Taliban complaints that the international community had frozen billions of dollars in aid and assets.

'Fear is always there'

The Taliban have pledged a softer rule, compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s, but women are still largely excluded from government employment and secondary school education.

Despite being permitted to protest, participants said they remained in fear of the country's new rulers.

At one intersection Taliban fighters cocked and raised their weapons, but the march was allowed to continue.