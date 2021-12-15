Were Abraham Lincoln, the legendary US president, and Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russia’s greatest novelist, happy people? People who knew them testified that they were not - at least most of the time.

But Lincoln for the Americans and Dostoevsky for the Russians continue to be role models.

Even beyond the borders of the US and Russia, both men have been universally acclaimed as successful leaders in their own fields. So why do so many people embrace such unhappy people?

It seems that both men were able to understand and deal with the darkest aspects of human life at the expense of their happiness, showing people that life could be good as long as you are ready to accept brutal facts.

Lincoln understood that in the middle of the 19th century the US could not go on with slavery despite the fact that many of his colleagues did not understand, or even if they understood, were reluctant to face that reality.

"No element of Mr. Lincoln's character was so marked, obvious and ingrained as his mysterious and profound melancholy," said Henry Whitney, one of his friends.

That side of Lincoln was so obvious in the immediate aftermath of his presidential nomination by the Republican Party in 1860. "I'm not very well," he reportedly said, marking probably what everyone thinks is a happy moment.

On the other hand, Dostoevsky was not a writer, who pretended everything is rosy and bad things happen because of misfortune.

In his book, Crime and Punishment, the Russian writer made it clear to everyone that even murderers like Raskolnikov might have a human heart as in The Brothers Karamazov, he was able to voice different sides of the argument of what is truth in life regarding the existence of God through his characters in an equal sense.

“And why are you so firmly, so triumphantly, convinced that only the normal and the positive--in other words, only what is conducive to welfare--is for the advantage of man?” the novelist asked in one of his writings,Notes from Underground, challenging conventional wisdom’s basic premises.

The writer believed that accepting human suffering lays the right conditions for people to love and respect others and also understand their own situations better and truer.

That brutal honesty helped make Lincoln and Dostoevsky into heroes for successive generations, who also needed to deal with ups and downs of their lives through disasters, wars, economic crises and psychological depressions.