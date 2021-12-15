White former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ahs pleaded guilty in a federal court in Minnesota to charges he violated George Floyd's civil rights during the Black man's murder, reversing his not-guilty plea in September.

Chauvin, 45, entered his guilty plea in the US District Court on Wednesday.

He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, although an agreement to plead guilty could result in prosecutors asking for a lighter sentence.

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have not indicated any intent to seek the death penalty.

Chauvin has already been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison in state court for the 2020 murder of Floyd, on whose neck the then-policeman knelt for nearly nine minutes while a bystander captured it on her cellphone.

His April conviction in state court, on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, was seen by many as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

