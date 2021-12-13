Earlier this month, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a communique, tweaking the country's internationally recognised name from "Turkey" to Türkiye.

"The word Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilisation, and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," said the communique.

Countries changing or tweaking their names is not as unusual as one might think.

The business of nation-branding can happen for a whole host of reasons, whether to rise above cliches, present a more positive image or even for politics.

In recent years a whole industry has arisen catering to countries and cities seeking to promote themselves internationally and taking charge of how the world sees them and their unique identity.

Most recently, the Netherlands dropped the name "Holland" in a bid to simplify its image to the world. And before that, "Macedonia" changed its name to North Macedonia due to a political dispute with Greece.

In 1935, Iran changed its name from Persia, a name that Westerners mainly used. The word Iran means Persian in Farsi, and at the time, it was felt that the country should call itself with the name used locally, not a name seemingly imposed from the outside.

The change of name reflected a will for the country to take charge of its destiny following the occupation of the country by the British and the Russians.

As many as eleven countries have changed or amended their names over the decades.

So why Türkiye?

Well, in the Turkish language, the country is called Türkiye. The country adopted this name after it declared independence in 1923 from the occupying Western powers.