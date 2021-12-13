Residents of a Kentucky town devastated by a tornado could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a long time, the mayor has warned.

US officials are struggling to restore services to the town on Monday after a swarm of twisters levelled neighbourhoods and killed dozens of people in five states.

“This is a tough morning ... but it’s ok, we’re still going to be all right,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said on ”CBS Mornings."

Across the state, about 26,000 customers were without electricity, according to poweroutage.us, including an estimated 60 percent of those in Graves County where Mayfield is.

They faced highs in the 50s and a low below freezing on Monday without any utilities.

“Our infrastructure is so damaged. We have no running water. Our water tower was lost. Our wastewater management was lost, and there’s no natural gas to the city. So we have nothing to rely on there,” O'Nan told CBS.

“So that is purely survival at this point for so many of our people.”

READ MORE: Biden declares major disaster after deadly Kentucky tornadoes

Thousands of homes gone