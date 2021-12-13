A senior military commander was killed in clashes between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels attacking the central city of Marib.

Major General Nasser al-Zubiani, who headed military operations of the government’s armed forces, was killed on the front line in the Balaq mountain range, south of the city of Marib, said two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Al-Zubiani was inspecting government troops and allied tribal fighters trying to stave off the Houthi attack at the time.

Government forces had earlier advanced a few kilometres following fierce battles south of the city, one of the officials said.

The rebels stepped up attacks on Marib in recent weeks, sending waves of fighters to try and breach government defences. Hundreds died in the clashes, mostly rebels, the official added.

A Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting on the side of the government forces, said it launched at least 35 air strikes on rebel positions around Marib over the weekend, killing at least 200 Houthis.

At least three more air strikes hit the rebels in Yemen's western coast, it said.

