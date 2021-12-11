Thousands of Indian farmers have headed home following a year-long protest against the government's agriculture policies.

Hundreds of farmers danced and celebrated the victory early Saturday as they began removing roadblocks and dismantling thousands of makeshift homes along major highways in the outskirts of Delhi.

They lit firecrackers, hugged each other and distributed sweets as blaring loudspeakers played patriotic and revolutionary songs dedicated to the agitation.

At Singhu, one of the protest sites, long queues of lorries and tractors packed the highway heading north into their home states of Haryana and Punjab.

"We were determined to protest as long as it had taken. But all of us are happy that the government accepted our demands and we are going back to our homes," Sativinder Singh, one of the Singhu protesters, told AFP.

"It is a big day for the farmers as we can peacefully go back to our homes," he said.

In a rare retreat last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and pushed through parliament the repeal of three contentious laws that farmers claimed would let private companies control the country's agriculture sector.

