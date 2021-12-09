He even reportedly issued complaints to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey because of the sale of Bayraktar TB2 attack drone systems to Kiev that had seen their combat debut in Donbas in late October.

The Kremlin wants Ukraine to be its own, an untouchable part of its sphere of influence — and it is ready to go pretty far in this regard. But, of course, not too far. As powerful as it is, Moscow has to balance its goals and the price it is willing to pay.

But what the Kremlin has achieved with its in-your-face military movements near the Ukrainian border is a high-stakes conversation with US President Joe Biden, who is trying to stop his Russian counterpart from breaking all hell loose on Ukraine.

In other words, for the first time in years, the Kremlin has managed to resume dialogue with the West regarding Russia’s “red lines” in Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine, and its exclusive sphere of influence.

By threatening war, and therefore a giant refugee crisis in the region, Putin welcomes the West to take the easiest route possible and make concessions for the sake of peace and business as usual — again.

And let’s not forget that yet another sweet child of Moscow — the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project — is currently having a hard time being certified for full-fledged use in Europe as Germany welcomes a new government and a new chancellor.

Let us admit that the threat of war is too tempting an instrument to avoid, especially when the time is right for Moscow.

And besides, in many ways, the ongoing war scare in Europe serves the Russian regime well. It’s all about what the Russian audience is currently seeing on their TV screens. The motherland is in danger again, a great war is coming again, brace yourself and stay united behind the national leader. Meanwhile, the Russian economy is plummeting, and Putin is facing yet another presidential campaign in less than two years.

This works well in Russia’s domestic context, reminiscent of the constant scares of the Cold War. The Russian regime relies heavily on this narrative, and it needs a war — but only on its TV screens.

So, if the Kremlin keeps successfully overusing this instrument. What can be done in this situation?

It comes as no surprise that Russia’s most painful spot is the fact that the whole of the Kremlin elite prefers to keep their money, their assets, and their families in the West while robbing their own sorrowful country.

The prospect of saying goodbye to the Kremlin’s billions in the West is more than an effective tool of not only deterring a major war on Ukraine but also of making the Kremlin think twice before trying to please its ever-increasing ambitions.

Even though the Russian war on Ukraine has continued since 2014, so far we have not seen the West’s readiness to go that far. In many ways, this lack of resolve has led us where we are all now.

But as fearful as it is, the new situation can be easily illustrated from anyone’s experience from the streets. A street thug is not going to be impressed by one’s desire “not to provoke,” or “to establish an even dialogue,” or “giving diplomacy a chance.”

What stops a street thug from coming for your purse is the following: the clearly demonstrated ability to meet his assault with a good old punch in the face.