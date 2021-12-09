The US House of Representatives has passed legislation restricting imports from China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region over its treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority.

Members of the House voted 428-1 on Wednesday to pass the "Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act," which requires corporations to prove "with clear and convincing evidence" that any goods imported from the region were not made using forced labour.

"Right now, Beijing is orchestrating a brutal and accelerating campaign of repression against the Uighur people and other Muslim minorities," Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

"In Xinjiang, across China, millions are enduring outrageous human rights abuses: from mass surveillance and disciplinary policing; to mass torture including solitary confinement and forced sterilisations; intimidation of journalists and activists who have dared to expose the truth."

She added: "And, the government of China's exploitation of forced labor reaches across the oceans to our shores and across the world."

The US Senate had previously approved a similar measure and the two will now need reconciling.

Diplomatic boycott

The bill will then need to be signed into law by President Joe Biden although it was unclear whether it had White House support.