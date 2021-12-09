WORLD
2 MIN READ
India's farmers end year-long protests against agricultural reforms
The move comes after India's Modi-government repealed three agriculture laws the farmers feared would have led to a corporate takeover of the farming sector.
India's farmers end year-long protests against agricultural reforms
Thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year to campaign against agricultural laws. / Reuters
December 9, 2021

Indian farmers have formally ended year-long mass protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his push for agricultural reforms.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist government rushed through a repeal of the laws last month in a rare backdown, and farmer representatives said on Thursday they had agreed to stand down after further concessions.

A victory march will be held on Saturday to celebrate the campaign's victory against the reforms, protest leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a protest camp on the outskirts of New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year to campaign against laws they said would have led to a corporate takeover of the sector.

READ MORE: India's Modi withdraws controversial farm laws after massive protests

Recommended

Farmer's demands

Protests had carried on in smaller numbers after the repeal as farmers sought additional support measures, including compensation for the families of hundreds of farmers they say died during the protests.

They also sought concessions on electricity prices and a government pledge not to prosecute them for clearing their fields by burning.

Controlled fires are the cheapest way for farmers to clear their fields before the new growing season.

But smoke from the fires regularly shrouds the capital New Delhi in smog each winter and the government banned the practice two years ago.

READ MORE: Why Indian farmers are protesting Modi's new farm laws

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law