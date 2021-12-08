US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will visit Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.

Feltman is leaving to pursue support for diplomacy as the first and the only option to achieve a cessation of hostilities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Feltman will discuss with his counterparts "what it is that the international community seeks when it comes to Ethiopia, and that is chiefly a negotiated resolution to the conflict because we know that the conflict threatens the peace and security in the Horn of Africa," Price noted.

Price reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ethiopia.

Over a year of ongoing fighting