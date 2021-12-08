Ethiopia has said the international criticism that it is arresting citizens based on their ethnicity is incorrect and undermines the African country's sovereignty.

"Insinuating in that regard is misguided, it's not only misguided but it's also perpetuating a destructive narrative," the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum said on Tuesday, adding that the detentions were "based on credible evidence and testimony".

"This is a legitimate government...going through the constitutional process of enacting any kind of measures for security to ensure that state order is well protected."

She was responding to a statement issued on Monday by the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, Denmark, and the Netherlands, voicing concern that reports of widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans citizens – including women, children, and the elderly – could violate international law.

On November 17, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that thousands of people had been arrested since the state of emergency was declared.

Billene said the number of people detained was currently unclear as authorities were conducting investigations and releasing some people.

READ MORE:Ethiopia asks US to stop 'shameful fake news' on war with Tigray rebels